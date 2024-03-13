There's a widening of the cracks in the ‘glass ceiling’, but why don’t women run (more) airlines?

Friday the 08-Mar-2024 was International Women’s Day.

In honour of this, CAPA - Centre for Aviation continues its long-running series on the (lack) of gender diversity in aviation, posing the question: ‘Why don’t women run airlines?'

In 2010, the first time CAPA - Centre for Aviation reviewed this issue, there were 15 scheduled commercial airlines which had a woman in the role of CEO or MD.

By 2015, that number was just 18.

In 2018, that number was still stuck at 18.

However, there has been something of a turnaround in recent years.

According to data from the airline industry group International Air Transport Association (IATA), as of 2022, approximately 9% of CEOs at major global airlines were women. This is up from 3% in 2019 and 6% in 2021.

In addition, women filled 12% to 13% of commercial airline industry C-level executive positions.