Government debt is rarely an immediate concern for airline executives. Fuel prices, labour costs, aircraft availability, consumer confidence and geopolitical disruption tend to command more attention. Yet the growing cost of servicing public debt is becoming a significant economic risk for the aviation industry, with consequences that may extend well beyond government balance sheets.

Research published by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Nov-2026, 'Record Debt and the Burden of Paying for it', highlights the scale of the problem. Global debt exceeded USD365 trillion, including approximately USD111 trillion owned by governments at the end of 2025.

The issue is not simply about the amount borrowed. It is the growing proportion of public revenue being diverted towards interest payments rather than infrastructure, public services and economic development. For aviation, which depends on economic activity, international trade, household purchasing power and substantial investment in transport infrastructure, this represents another material headwind.