The power behind the fleet: aviation’s growing dependence on lessors

Aircraft leasing has become one of the defining features of the modern aviation industry. What was once primarily a means of financing fleet expansion and preserving airline capital is now a fundamental mechanism through which capacity is supplied, managed and redistributed across global markets. Approximately 41% of the world's commercial aircraft are leased, representing an even greater proportion of fleet value.

The industry's importance was tested during the COVID-19 crisis, when lessors became essential participants in airline restructuring, providing rent deferrals, renegotiating contracts and helping carriers manage unprecedented reductions in demand. The subsequent recovery has changed the balance of the relationship.

Persistent aircraft manufacturing and engine supply constraints have restricted new deliveries, extended the operational lives of existing aircraft and increased demand for leased capacity. For airlines, access to aircraft has become as important as the decision to own or lease them.

The leasing market is also evolving. Operating leases and sale-and-leaseback transactions remain central to airline fleet strategies, while wet leasing and engine leasing provide additional flexibility when capacity or technical availability is constrained. However, higher asset values, rising lease rates, financing costs and residual-value exposure create challenges for both lessors and their airline customers.

As aviation enters another period of fleet expansion, the leasing industry will play an increasingly influential role in determining how growth is financed and delivered. Its strategic importance is no longer measured simply by the number of aircraft it owns, but by its ability to connect capital, manufacturers and airlines in a market where new capacity cannot always be delivered when required.