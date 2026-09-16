The intelligent airport revolution – how data, automation and AI are reshaping aviation’s future

At Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan Airlines is testing humanoid robots to move cargo containers. The image looks like aviation's future. In reality, it may be a distraction from the more consequential transformation taking place underneath the terminal floor.

Airports are becoming increasingly intelligent, but not because robots are suddenly replacing people. The more profound change is the emergence of an airport as a connected operating system in which artificial intelligence, biometrics, sensors, automation, digital twins and real-time data increasingly influence decisions across the passenger journey and the physical infrastructure.

CAPA - Centre for Aviation's latest research publication, 'I, Robot: The Adoption of Technology in the Airport Business in 2026', shows an industry investing heavily in this transition, but also exposes an uncomfortable gap between technological ambition and operational maturity.

SITA data reinforces the point: airports spent USD14.8 billion on IT in 2025, yet fragmented data remains one of the principal constraints on extracting value from that investment.

The next competitive advantage will therefore not come from having the most impressive technology. It will come from connecting the technology well enough to make better decisions, faster.