Low Cost Long Haul: The CAPA Global Summit, Seville 04/05-Oct-2018

The opening panel on Day 1, featuring flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, will examine whether the full service and low cost long haul models can co-exist. While LCCs are still a relatively young force, they have massively disrupted air travel and have become the new ‘normal’ in the short haul segment. Whether low cost carriers will create a similar transformative effect in the long haul sector remains to be seen.

The panel will consider whether short haul LCC economics can translate to long haul and the role of fuel in the sustainability of low cost long haul operations. Panellists will examine whether LCCs need to change their product and pricing for the long haul market and whether full service carriers can survive the competitive threat of low cost long haul.

Low cost long haul operators are establishing partnerships with short haul low cost airlines to expand their networks and support their growth. For long haul operators, connecting traffic is critical in scaling sustainably.

Norwegian Air EVP strategic development Tore Østby will join a Day 1 panel to address the trend of partnerships between long haul and short haul LCCs. Panellists will examine how such partnerships enable growth and scale and whether these partnerships will disrupt full service carriers. The panel will assess whether partnerships with short haul LCCs are really the best way for low cost long haul operators to expand their networks, or whether long haul low cost airlines can go it alone.

As full service airline groups rapidly expand into the long haul low cost sector, questions on whether to include LCC subsidiaries in intercontinental JVs naturally emerge. Air Canada rouge president Duncan Bureau and Scoot chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan will focus on LCC alliances. SIA subsidiary Scoot/Tigerair, the only Asia Pacific LCC currently operating to Europe, will be part of a panel on "Don’t beat them, join them: LCC alliances, long haul and short haul LCC and LCC-FSC partnerships", along with Gatwick Airport's Stephen King, and Andrew Cowen, Managing Partner of LCC startup consultants Mango Partners and former CEO of Hong Kong based HK Express.

The panel will look at the cost and complexity implications of LCC partnerships and question the value of LCC alliances compared to interline and codeshare agreements. Panellists will assess whether codeshare arrangements are the most effective way for low cost long haul operators to combat the aggressive price matching tactics of full service carriers. The panel will also question whether geographical borders are becoming irrelevant in a world of cross border JVs.

Financing the business is to be discussed by two of the industry's undisputed leaders in the aircraft leasing business, Air Lease Corporation, Executive Chairman, Steven Udvar-Hazy and BOC Aviation, MD & Chief Executive Officer, Robert Martin. LCCs need to plan for fleet expansion and replacement, as well as making decisions on leasing and purchasing. Panellists will discuss the funding models that are most attractive to LCCs and question whether airlines should lease or purchase aircraft from manufacturers. The panel will also look at whether LCCs with large order books should consider establishing their own leasing companies.

Air Canada rouge president Duncan Bureau will return on Day 2 to deliver a keynote and Q&A session, following which a panel featuring Hiroyuki Uehara, the executive officer of Japan Airlines’ new LCC subsidiary, and flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis will address the role of LCCs as part of airline groups. Many of today's low cost long haul airlines are either part of a larger low cost group or are subsidiaries of full service carriers.

Conor McCarthy, one of the founders of AirAsia and founder of Dublin Aerospace will share his experience in the operational end of the business.

One of several North American representatives taking part, Air Canada Rouge, President, Duncan Bureau, will deliver a keynote on day 2, to be followed by a review of secrets for success in LCCs working as part of a full service/low cost group, with VietJet, Board Member, Chu Viet Cuong, along with flynas and flyadeal, Saudi Arabia's two leading LCCs. Fast growing LCC Vietjet has talked of long haul plans for 2019, with over 300 aircraft on order.

Independent long haul LCCs have historically struggled because they lacked short haul feed from a sister airline, adding merit to the argument that long haul LCCs work better if they are part of an LCC group. This shortcoming is being resolved with the new generation of long haul LCCs, highlighted in a panel led by former easyJet Group Commercial Director, Cath Lynn, together with easyJet, RD, Javier Gandara and Norwegian Air, EVP Strategic Development, Tore Østby. Airports and software solutions are also key parts of these solutions, as Kiwi.com, CEO, Oliver Dlouhy and London Stansted Airport, Chief Commercial Officer, Aboudy Nasser will attest.

Meanwhile, many full service carriers have wisely avoided unsustainable price matching and launched their own LCCs, where embedding a low cost culture within a legacy environment poses its own set of challenges.

The panel will assess how traditional operators are responding to low cost long haul competition and whether it is possible for hub-based network airlines and LCCs to coexist in long haul markets. Panellists will seek to answer whether a low cost long haul airline can only work as part of a larger group and what the options are for independent operators.

When airlines hold passengers captive at 35,000 feet for 8 hours and more, there are myriad opportunities for inflight retail and other ancillary sales. easyJet, Head of Retail Strategy, Claire Evans will take part in a panel on "Generating non-ticket revenue streams - Leveraging retailing and ancillary initiatives"

Other airlines with high level attendance include Air Transat, British Airways, Cebu Pacific Air, Cobalt, Finnair, flyPOP, Go Air, Oman Air, Onur Air, Vueling and many others.

The implications of low cost long haul are profound, touching the entire travel value chain from airports to accommodation, ground transportation, distribution/payment and technology – and even corporate travel. The Summit will gather a speaker line up of 40+ aviation leaders and visionaries and provide access to exclusive networking opportunities via the Welcome Reception at the Barceló Sevilla Renacimiento and special Dinner Reception at the Real Alcázar.

Come and hear first-hand from leading experts, on how these changes will shape the aviation market and how your world will change as low cost long haul really takes off.

