TAV Airports' lounges grow in popularity, but airport loyalty programmes remain rare
A recent financial statement from TAV Airports laid bare how much airport lounges, and to a lesser degree loyalty schemes, are contributing to the bottom line.
In fact, in the last six-month period, such revenues increased by four percentage points - more than the overall revenue figure for both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues.
There is clearly an ever-growing need among passengers for peace and quiet, and not all of them can afford to use private terminals where they exist, to separate them from the hoi polloi.
TAV is in fact one of the largest operators of loyalty programmes and lounges. Loyalty schemes are not as prevalent at airports as they are with airlines, for reasons that are explained in the text.
But airport lounges most certainly are, and their influence is growing quickly.
All is revealed in this report.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.