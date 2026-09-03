TAV Airports' lounges grow in popularity, but airport loyalty programmes remain rare

A recent financial statement from TAV Airports laid bare how much airport lounges, and to a lesser degree loyalty schemes, are contributing to the bottom line.

In fact, in the last six-month period, such revenues increased by four percentage points - more than the overall revenue figure for both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues.

There is clearly an ever-growing need among passengers for peace and quiet, and not all of them can afford to use private terminals where they exist, to separate them from the hoi polloi.

TAV is in fact one of the largest operators of loyalty programmes and lounges. Loyalty schemes are not as prevalent at airports as they are with airlines, for reasons that are explained in the text.

But airport lounges most certainly are, and their influence is growing quickly.

All is revealed in this report.