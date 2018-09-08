St Louis & Westchester airports: rocky road to privatisation

Airport privatisation activities in the U.S. have picked up speed lately, mainly by way of a raft of terminal building P3 deals.

But it is still slow going, and the government programme that set it up in the first place is now 22 years old.

Two current deals – St Louis and Westchester, one of which is edging slowly towards a conclusion as every minute detail is picked over and the other feeling the force of political intervention – demonstrate how tortuous a process it can be.