Southwest Airlines had a wild week, what happens now?

Recently, over the course of two days, Southwest Airlines became the subject of rumors that it was acquiring JetBlue while sending shockwaves throughout the industry after a decision to institute the first layoffs in its 53-year history.

That was followed by an announcement outlining Southwest's Chief Transformation Officer Ryan Green plans to depart the carrier in Apr-2025. Among his responsibilities are overseeing the implementation of assigned seating and the roll-out of the new airline's extra legroom premium offering.

It's hard not to conclude activist investor Elliott is behind the latest moves given Southwest and Elliot just reached a deal for an increased stake in the airline. Now the question is just how much of Southwest's long-standing ideology will Elliott erode?