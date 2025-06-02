Singapore Airlines is not immune to industry pressures, but remains in a strong position

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is confident that it has the right foundations in place to allow it to weather the latest wave of industry challenges - and also to take advantage of the next phases of Asia Pacific growth.

SIA's operating results are coming under the same pressures as those of most other Asian airlines - with headwinds from supply chain issues, competition, tightening yields, and geopolitical uncertainty.

While its earnings remain strong, these factors have contributed to a dip in the airline's operating profitability.

SIA has proven to be one of the most robust and consistent performers in the Asia Pacific region over many years, which inspires more confidence in its fundamental strategy than with most of its neighbouring rivals.

In a recent results briefing, the airline outlined some of the network, financial, and business model elements that underpin its strategy.

Group capacity is still expanding, although the subsidiary Scoot's growth has flattened off, due to narrowbody groundings.

The continued recovery in the mainland China market is a welcome sign for SIA.