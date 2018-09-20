Saudi Arabia Aviation: Saudia transforms and the market grows
Saudi Arabia's aviation market has entered a new phase of rapid growth, facilitated by liberalisation. Saudi Arabia recorded 8% passenger growth in 2017 and the rate of growth could reach the double digits over the next several years.
Five airlines now serve the domestic market, compared to only two airlines two years ago. Intensifying competition has led to lower fares, stimulating demand and leading to faster growth, although overcapacity is a potential concern.
The international market is expanding rapidly and has an even brighter outlook, driven primarily by rising inbound demand as Saudi Arabia focuses on tourism as part of a diversification strategy. Aviation is also a major priority for the government, leading to an ambitious expansion plan at the flag carrier Saudia and the opening of a massive new terminal at Jeddah Airport.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.