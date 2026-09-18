SAS SWOT: Scandinavia’s leading airline marks 80 years with renewed confidence
The first flight of Scandinavian Airlines System took off on 17-Sep-1946, with a service from Stockholm to New York. Originally a consortium of the national airlines of Sweden, Norway and Denmark - and now SAS - it has an 80 year history as an aviation pioneer.
For example, it was the first airline to introduce Tourist Class (1952), in-flight entertainment (1968), separate business class check-in and lounges (1982), sleeper seats (1992), windows in Business class toilets and biometric check-in across a whole domestic market (Sweden, 2006).
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, SAS has completed a major corporate restructuring and turned its attention to the future with significant new aircraft orders. It has switched from Star Alliance to SkyTeam and is now on the threshold of becoming an Air France-KLM subsidiary.
This report considers its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
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