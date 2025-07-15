SAS: new Embraer jets and Air France-KLM’s planned majority stake show renewed confidence

Two significant strategic developments in early Jul-2025 demonstrate how far SAS has progressed since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis forced it into a major restructuring programme in 2020.

Firstly, SAS announced an order for 45 new generation Embraer E195-E2s, plus 10 options. This is its largest order direct from an OEM since 1996.

Secondly, Air France-KLM announced that it will increase its stake in SAS from 19.9% to 60.5% (subject to regulatory approval).

These two announcements signal growing confidence about SAS' future, both on its own part and on the part of its main airline partner and shareholder.