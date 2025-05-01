SAF production in Asia: many new initiatives are under way to meet supply shortfall
While concerns are being raised in the global airline industry about sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply limitations, several projects are under development in Asia that will boost the region's production capability.
Significant SAF production is already under way in Asia, and new facilities are either planned or under construction. In many cases these involve major energy companies that are well aware of the market opportunities from the demand/supply imbalance.
Asian airlines and governments are setting SAF usage targets, which will help spur investment. The production potential in Asia is such that it could play a major role in helping to provide for airline demand inside and outside the region.
Read More
This CAPA Analysis Report is 841 words.
You must log in to read the rest of this article.
Got an account? Log In
Create a CAPA Account
Get a taste of our expert analysis and research publications by signing up to CAPA Content Lite for free, or unlock full access with CAPA Membership.
|Inclusions
|Content Lite User
|CAPA Member
|News
|Non-Premium Analysis
|Premium Analysis
|Data Centre
|Selected Research Publications