Rwanda invests USD500 million more in Bugesera Airport as it promotes an African sporting nirvana
Rwanda's new Bugesera International Airport is a teenager already - and it hasn't even been built yet. The government has been forced into a further USD500 million cash injection in it for this fiscal year, supported by a Development Bank loan, and that is putting immense pressure on the national debt.
The Qatari government, through Qatar Airways, is a silent partner so far, as part of its drive to build its presence in the African continent - but may have to step up to the plate. If, and when, the airport is finished (2027 or 2028 depending on who you believe), it will then face the challenge of pitching for regional business and influence against the likes of Addis Ababa (which will get a brand new airport of its own eventually) and Nairobi.
At least some of its peers also have challenges of their own, to level the playing field a little.
And RwandAir doesn't have an actual or anticipated fleet to be thinking about large scale expansion.
Moreover, political tribal issues are once again in evidence in the region; no one really wants to go there again.
One way the government is looking at putting the new and existing airports - and the country - on the map is by attracting global sporting events to Rwanda, in a smaller scale imitation of what Gulf countries (Qatar, Saudi Arabia etc) have been doing, starting with hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix annually.
Some may say well 'Good Luck with that', but it could work.
But then, could even this new infrastructure handle it if Rwanda suddenly became Africa's leading sports venue?
Both the country and the new airport are in for some interesting times ahead.
