Resilient but rewritten: the new economics of air transport

The global aviation industry entered 2026 on firmer footing - but far less certain ground.

What was once a story of recovery has evolved into one of recalibration, as geopolitical fragmentation, uneven economic performance and shifting consumer behaviour begin to redraw the contours of global air travel.

This analysis examines how aviation is adapting to a world where growth is no longer uniform, predictable, or easily captured. Instead, it is increasingly shaped by regional dynamics, strategic alliances and emerging travel corridors that reflect a reordering of the global economy.

Airlines and airports must now navigate a multi-speed landscape, balancing expansion with risk, and resilience with profitability.

At the same time, structural pressures are intensifying. Sustainability commitments are moving from ambition to execution, cost bases are rising, and competition is sharpening in an environment where yields are under strain.

Meanwhile, geopolitical volatility - highlighted by recent disruptions in the Middle East - continues to expose the fragility of a highly interconnected system.

Against this backdrop, success in 2026 will depend less on scale alone and more on agility, discipline and strategic clarity. Aviation's long-term growth trajectory remains intact - but how, where, and at what cost that growth is realised is now fundamentally changing.