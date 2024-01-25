Relations between Cambodian government and VINCI Airports thaw as prime ministers meet
France’s VINCI Airports was once a bigger player in airport development in the Asia Pacific region than it is now – although, ironically, when VINCI scaled back its worldwide airport interests dramatically it hung on to three concessions in Cambodia as the majority shareholder in a consortium.
But more recently, the Cambodian government has turned its back on VINCI, declining it permission to bid to operate two new airports: the new one at Siem Reap, which has opened, and the one for the capital, Phnom Penh, which should be completed this year, in 2024.
An intergovernmental meeting in Paris recently resulted in multiple MoUs for deals between the Cambodian government and several French companies.
Although no deal with VINCI was offered, the door appears to have reopened for the company to bid again on airport projects within the kingdom.
Other countries in the region will be watching these developments with interest.
