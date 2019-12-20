Qatar Airways buys into new Rwanda airport development
Qatar Airways, which has for some time now being vying to take a stake in Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, has out of the blue become an investor in the under-construction Bugesera Airport in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.
This greenfield facility has had difficulty attracting investment as with many other African projects and costs are rising.
This report explores what advantages are there to Qatar Airways in this venture.
