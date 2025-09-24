Philippine Airlines prepares to resume growth, and plans next stages of fleet renewal

Philippine Airlines (PAL) will likely look back on 2025 as a pivotal year, with a leadership transition setting the stage for the arrival of new aircraft and major decisions that will define the airline's long term fleet strategy.

The airline is set to receive its first Airbus A350-1000s later in 2025, and it is also preparing to resume deliveries of A321neos in 2026 after a long break.

Further orders may eventuate as PAL looks ahead to the next phase of its fleet renewal and expansion.

All of this will occur under a new president, after Richard Nuttall took over the role in May-2025.

The new A350s will help PAL continue to grow in North America, which is its key international market.

In the shorter haul and domestic arenas, PAL must contend with the fast-growing LCC Cebu Pacific - so identifying and exploiting the market sectors that best suit its model is crucial.

Both airlines will be helped by much-needed airport expansion and development projects under way in the Manila metro area.