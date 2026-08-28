Pegasus Airlines takes another important step towards buying Smartwings

While attention has focused on easyJet's likely acquisition by an investment firm, Apollo Global Management, another European airline M&A, the transaction has been making progress.

The late Jul-2026 approval of Pegasus Airlines' planned acquisition of Smartwings Group by Türkiye's competition authority increases the likelihood that the deal will close.

EU regulatory approvals are still required, but the combination of Europe's number nine and number 29 airline groups (by seats) is closer to becoming a reality.

Pegasus has around four times the aircraft numbers of Smartwings, and nearly eight times its annual seat capacity.

Unlike the easyJet deal, this one would be a genuine - if small - step towards the consolidation of the sector.