Next stage of Brazilian regional airports concession will be single auction per airport, not blocks
The Brazilian airport concession programme, the most reported of any by CAPA - Centre for Aviation, over 14 years, has progressed sometimes rapidly and sometimes staggered its way through seven tranches.
It seemed to have come to a natural conclusion with the São Paulo Congonhas deal, leaving only the two Rio de Janeiro airports to be sorted out - a first time concession and a reconcession that the new government decided should be in tandem.
But the government and the regulator, Anac, have got the bit between their teeth and earlier this year they introduced a programme, AmpliAR, which aimed to attract over USD800 million in private sector funding to rehabilitate what has since risen from 50 to over 100 small regional airports - some little more than grass strips in the jungle - and rapidly. The programme is about to commence, and should complete within a year.
The big question is: what sort of incentives are going to be offered to established investors, including foreign ones (most of the world's leading investors in the sector are already in Brazil) to make this offer attractive, which is a primary objective of the government?
And that challenge became more difficult recently, when it was revealed that instead of the habitual 'block' system, each airport will be tendered individually.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.