New terminal may not be enough for Bahrain's aviation aspirations; new greenfield airport considered

In the Middle East most of the activity and the attention is focused on the ‘Big 3’ airlines and their respective airport bases. But on the fringe are airports, in Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain for example, that have varying aspirations of their own as to where they fit into the overall regional picture.

In the case of Bahrain a new terminal building opened there in Jul-2022, replacing an ancient one – and that had the effect of offering a ‘new airport’ entirely. That terminal has been recognised by SKYTRAX and others as offering the best that can be expected from a ‘mini hub’.

Almost immediately, though, a contract has been awarded to consultants to create a development strategy for a genuine new greenfield airport to be built on what would be reclaimed land close to the existing facility. That is acknowledged as the only way that further expansion can be achieved.

The question is, has Bahrain reached its peak with its new terminal? Is it the case that business can be increased to justify a new airport, or that the state should be content with offering a high quality mini-hub as it stands now? In other words, Bahrain’s own strategic aviation plans needs to be set in stone before any conclusions can be reached on the need for a new airport.