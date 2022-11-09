Kuwait Airport’s new Terminal 2: part one – the private path to becoming a bone fide regional hub
It came as a surprise to some when Korea’s Incheon Airport successfully bid for a short contract to manage Terminal 4 at Kuwait Airport. It seemed as if the Kuwait management was testing the waters.
But now, with Terminal 2, which is still under construction, also to be opened up to external management, and with the local low cost airline Jazeera Airways operating its own terminal there, Kuwait becomes arguably the most privatised airport in the Middle East, even though the degree of privatisation is low where T2 and T4 are concerned – at ‘management contract’ level, without financial commitment.
It isn’t yet clear how the state-of-the-art and environmentally aware design will influence the type of airline to operate there, and how that will impact on external interest in it, but it is probable that unsuccessful bidders for T4 will return for this one.
This is part one of a two-part report.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.