New Asia Pacific aircraft deals unveiled – with more behind-the-scenes order talks underway
While there were a handful of orders from Asia Pacific airlines announced at the 2026 Farnborough Airshow, other significant deals are still on the radar as carriers look to address long-term widebody replacement needs.
Philippine Airlines was the major Asia Pacific representative amongst the Farnborough airline orders, although Vietnam Airlines and two of the smaller Japanese airlines also announced leases or orders.
Some of the largest Asia Pacific airlines are in the process of discussing aircraft orders, but the timeline of these negotiations is uncertain. Some may be announced this year, and others will likely occur later.
The order negotiation activity is driven by the extensive lead-times for widebody deliveries, meaning carriers have to act soon to lock in their long-term plans before delivery windows are pushed back further.
There were no big narrowbody orders from Asian LCCs this time at Farnborough - although both AirAsia and VietJet Air have announced new deals over the past year.
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