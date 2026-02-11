Netherlands aviation: new coalition’s proposals on air travel are broadly welcomed
The coalition agreement between the parties expected to form a new government in the Netherlands includes some important mentions of aviation.
It recognises the economic importance of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, suggests the alignment of aviation taxes in the European Union, and proposes the opening of Lelystad Airport to commercial traffic.
It also proposes keeping Schiphol's annual flight cap at 478,000 movements and closing the airport at night, in order to meet noise reduction targets.
The coalition agreement's stance on aviation has received a broadly (but not unequivocally) positive response from the aviation industry in the Netherlands.
