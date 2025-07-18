Milei's liberalisation efforts bear fruit as Argentina's aviation sector expands
It's been broadly a year since Argentina's President Javier Milei introduced changes to liberalise the country's aviation sector while also forging Open Skies agreements with numerous countries.
Airlines have definitely taken advantage of opportunities stemming from the changes, which is reflected in Argentina's system seat growth.
More international growth, intra-regional and long haul, is on the horizon.
One of Mr Milei's other goals, the privatisation of the state-owned airline Aerolineas Argentinas, has not occurred. And while it is tough to see investors stepping forward in the near future, there are some signs that the airline's financial state is improving.
