Mexico's airlines play to their strengths as uncertainty ensues

Mexico's only full-service airline, Aeromexico, isn't seeing a dent in premium demand, despite fuel price volatility and continued uncertainty over the duration of conflict in the Middle East.

In fact, the company touted a record second quarter performance in its premium offerings.

A favourable environment for its premium products coupled with a greater level of network diversification than its Mexican rivals appears to be positioning Aeromexico positively for the second half of 2026.

But even before the war erupted, the Mexican low cost carrier Volaris was laying the groundwork to diversify its customer base beyond its traditional visiting-friends-and-relatives (VFR) segment.

Of course, it's anyone's guess where fuel costs will ultimately settle, or if demand will in fact remain as strong as some airlines are predicting. But for now, it seems rational behaviour exhibited by Mexican airlines will continue.

In many ways, rationality has to ensue, given that cost pressure remains an overhang.