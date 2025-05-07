Mexican airlines’ profits tumble in 1Q2025. Will tides change in the back half of the year?
Mexico's airlines faced a challenging 1Q2025 as geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and currency devaluation eroded their profits.
But the country's largest ultra-low cost carrier Volaris believes that some improvement should occur in 2H2025, as the 'visiting friends and relatives' passenger segment (VFR) prepares to travel during the northern hemisphere summer high season.
The return of any stability in demand will be watched closely, as the aviation industry works to navigate a new chapter of uncertainty in 2025 - particularly among price-sensitive travellers.
