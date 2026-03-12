Melbourne Tullamarine Airport’s investments raise its game in gateway competition with Sydney
Australia is one of those countries where there is no clear 'main city' and, the capital territory apart, the battle for appropriate recognition is mainly between the two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne.
Sydney's airport is a little busier, and this year there will be the opening of a second airport there in the west of the conurbation, which might split existing traffic flows to a greater degree than is the case in Melbourne.
For its part, Melbourne's main Tullamarine Airport will make the second largest single project airport investment in the country's history on a terminal expansion basis, in addition to the third runway that should be completed by 2031 - putting it on par with Sydney's Kingsford Smith Airport - and an air rail project that will connect it to the city and suburban areas.
Tullamarine already benefits from 24/7, and these initiatives will ensure it continues to compete with Sydney for new routes, including those that are part of 'Project Sunrise' (that will connect the heavily populated southeast quarter of Australia directly to Europe and North America).
