Malaysia Airlines supports its long term strategy with new aircraft order campaigns
Although new aircraft deliveries are playing a key role in Malaysia Airlines' network growth, the airline's parent company is looking ahead to its long term needs by launching further aircraft order campaigns this year 2025.
Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is still taking delivery of narrowbodies and widebodies from previous orders, and it recently placed a major order for Boeing 737 MAXs. However, it is already seeking to secure more orders for the next phase of its fleet renewal and expansion.
Widebody and narrowbody delivery delays have complicated the airline's network strategy over the past several months, although recent new aircraft arrivals have allowed the airline to increase routes in key markets.
Adding more long haul flights to Australia and Europe form a key part of MAG's plans to strengthen connecting traffic.
