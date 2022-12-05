Malaysia Airlines: clear signs recent restructuring has improved outlook; still long way to go

Malaysia Airlines is making good progress towards regaining the financial momentum it lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this is allowing the airline to address more of its fleet replacement needs.

There are clear signs that the group’s most recent round of restructuring has improved its business outlook.

Of course, there is still a long way to go, but the trajectory is in the right direction. Its prospects may even be brighter than before the pandemic, thanks to the changes to its cost structure and debt terms.

Malaysia Airlines has demonstrated its confidence by taking steps towards fleet renewal. The airline is due to begin receiving Boeing 737 MAXs in 2023, and is now considering further deals for the next phase of its narrowbody fleet plans. On the widebody side, Malaysia Airlines has selected Airbus A330neos to replace its older A330 fleet.