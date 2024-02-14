Love may be in the air – but for airlines, marriage is not for life

For a long time airlines have wanted to do things their own way, but increasingly business relationships have become essential in the airline strategy toolkit.

The debut of the Star Alliance in the late 1990s – the first of the new breed of international alliances born from a need for individual airlines to grow against a complicated and restricted framework preventing international airline mergers and takeovers – marked a new era for the industry.

The constraints of national ownership requirements, and a deep-rooted preference for protectionism to promote national flag carrier interests, have for decades moulded the ungainly shape of what remains today as an inefficient and largely unsustainable airline industry.

It is a model designed for the conditions of post-war 1945, yet it has somehow survived with only modest changes.

That it has been perpetuated for so long is the product of the network of bilateral agreements that, like a cobweb produced by hundreds of spiders, is beyond the power of one or two willing parties to change. The meticulous construction of this unwieldy but impenetrable fabric, over decades, has effectively meant that individual states cannot change it.

Some attempts to circumvent national ownership rules have resulted in international cross-border mergers – but it is the formation of the global alliances that have made the strongest progress through that tangled mess of legislation.

The whole rationale for establishing the branded global alliances was to provide a way for non-merged airlines to be able to portray an image of a much more global marketing capability. Although remaining confined to their own geographic bases, member airlines could advertise themselves as able to provide access to most points in the world, through their partners.

The value of these groups is now being increasingly questioned. Do they still have the same value? They are ultimately just the technical manifestations of an emerging environment. All are very different, and there has been no formal structure to these partner formulae.

But they still do have a common pragmatism that is directed towards meeting very specific geographic and market goals.

The death warrant for global alliances is routinely issued: it takes only a squabble between members, or one airline’s partnership with a member outside the alliance, to mean that the entire value of global alliances comes into question, with a prediction of collapse, disbandment and obliteration. Yet, in reality, reports of their demise remain greatly exaggerated.

The three large airline alliances certainly still dominate the competitive landscape, but more recently we have seen the emergence of new cooperative structures and the formation of alternative cooperative arrangements that contain some, but not all, of the features of competitive alliances. We have also seen the formation of alliances within the growing LCC segment, but in that case the definition of alliance is much softer.

The continued expansion of the alliances shows that they retain a relevance.

But an alliance marriage is not for life. Airlines clearly enjoy the benefits of the relationship, but even once they have committed, the past decades have showed them to have become increasingly promiscuous – flirting with independent airlines, and even rival alliance members, for strategic and commercial gain.

We have seen some airlines change partners as their strategic direction has altered, many of those changes due to changing ownership. Others have departed alliances for myriad reasons; a lot have disappeared into aviation’s history book.

In Europe we now have an interesting ‘swap’, whereby ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, will transfer a huge chunk of Italian connectivity into Star Alliance when it makes its switch under the control of Lufthansa Group.

At the same time, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, a Star Alliance founding member, will make the opposite journey into SkyTeam, after being acquired by Air France-KLM.

It is obvious today that joining an alliance isn’t right for every airline. Partners are not treated equally, and some airlines, especially the small ones, can ultimately end up spending much more than they receive in new business. Remaining single and open to relationships across the industry still offers benefits.

On the day we celebrate ‘Love’, we can note that relationships remain highly important to the world’s airlines, but they do not last forever. In time, it would not be a surprise to see airlines seek a younger model.

After all, if global alliances were created today, they would look very different from the original framework that dates back to the environment of the 1990s. Today there would be greater provision for airlines to command flexibility: their world has become larger, while aviation has become leaner.