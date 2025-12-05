LOT Polish Airlines’ San Francisco launch points to further long haul potential
LOT Polish Airlines is to launch a service from Warsaw to San Francisco in summer 2026. This will bring its total of North America destinations up to seven, served through 10 routes (it also operates across the Atlantic from Krakow and Rzeszow).
Taking account also of its seven routes to Asia Pacific, LOT has no direct competitors on any of its long haul routes. Moreover, its Warsaw Chopin hub is the most significant long haul airport in Central Europe.
Expect further additions to LOT's intercontinental network.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.