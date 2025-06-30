LOT Polish Airlines: A220 order, its first with Airbus, completes strategic fleet upgrade

At the Paris Air Show on 16-Jun-2025 LOT Polish Airlines announced an order for 40 Airbus A220s, plus options for a further 44. This was the biggest aircraft order by a European airline at the biennial event.

This is the airline's first ever Airbus order. It follows a competition between Airbus and Embraer, which is LOT's long-standing existing regional jet supplier and which offered its Embraer E2.

LOT has taken the view that the A220 offers advantages over the E2 in its higher gauge, longer range and benefits in unit cost and sustainability.

The A220 order, when fully delivered in 2031, forms the final phase of a major fleet upgrade for LOT that began more than a decade ago.

Aimed at facilitating LOT's expansion and its relocation to Poland's new 'Central Communication Port', it is an important strategic move.