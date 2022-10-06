Latvia’s Riga Airport issues Airport City tender: part one – seeking investors and developers
The concept of the airport city is well established around the world, along with its big brother, the aerotropolis, which is an extension of the economic impact of the airport city into neighbouring areas.
Any airport can have a ‘city’, and many people now prefer to work and even live in close proximity to an airport, as they might have done to a port in previous centuries. Sometimes these additions are little more than extended business parks.
True airport cities cater to both economic and social needs, and it appears that that is the plan in Riga. Its USP lies in its position in the middle of the Baltics and the presence of airBaltic, and that both the city and the airport will lie on the north-south Rail Baltica line.
This is part one of a two-part report.
