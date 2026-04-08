Latin American airlines appear confident in their ability to weather the latest fuel spike crisis

With war in the Middle East firmly entrenched in a second month, airlines are zeroing in on how to manage escalating fuel costs and predict how the conflict could affect longer-term demand trends.

Carriers in Latin America are in the midst of adapting to the rapid run-up in fuel that's occurred since the war's inception.

They're using familiar tools to offset a sudden surge in fuel costs, including fare increases that appear to be sticking in most markets, and potential trimming of capacity to ensure pricing power continues

Public comments made by those airlines show no signs of panic - yet - but if the war drags on, the effects on longer term demand could create more challenges in the second half of 2026.