Latin airlines fortify their fleets for fierce competition
During the past year Latin American airlines have worked diligently to build their fleets to be competitive as the COVID-19 pandemic moves to an endemic state.
Airlines restructuring in Chapter 11, and those fortunate enough to weather the crisis without seeking formal bankruptcy protection, have engaged in a flurry of activity to ensure that they will remain competitive for years to come.
The fleet moves made by airlines in the region is unsurprisingly tilted towards next generation narrowbodies, as operators look to gain fuel efficiency and in some cases, to compete more effectively with low cost operators.
It is not a surprise that next generation narrowbodies are in high demand in the region. Those aircraft have improved fuel burn and help lower unit costs, which is an increasingly competitive bench mark among airlines in Latin America.
