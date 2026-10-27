Korean Air-Asiana merger nears completion: part one – CEO discusses path to approval and fleet moves

After six years of toiling through multiple regulatory processes, Korean Air is finally preparing to cross the finish line in its merger with former rival Asiana Airlines.

The two carriers are due to formally combine under the same air operator certificate (AOC) on 17-Dec-2026.

The wide-reaching ramifications of this deal will not only reshape the South Korean aviation market, but will also transform Korean Air into a far stronger competitor on the global stage.

In recognition of the significance of the merger, and the work involved in navigating the regulatory requirements, CAPA - Centre for Aviation named Korean Air Chairman and CEO Walter Cho as the 2026 Asian Airline Executive of the Year at its annual Awards of Excellence.

So this is an appropriate time to take a more detailed look at the looming merger. Part one of this analysis will examine how Korean Air got to this point, and what fleet moves might result from the merger.

Part two will focus on the network and market implications of the deal, both for the Korean Air and former Asiana Groups and for other independent South Korean carriers.