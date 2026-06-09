Korea Airports Corporation has another punt for a small Ecuadorian airport. Why?

It was five years ago that the Ecuadorean government turned its back on what had seemed - at the time - the strange desire of Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) to secure a concession deal for Manta Airport, the South American country's fifth busiest one.

KAC had also eyes for other airports in Ecuador, and has pitched for similar concession deals around the world without success yet.

Now KAC is reported to be back with a renewed PPP deal for Manta. There is method in this apparent madness. There are strong and growing ties between Korea and Ecuador. For KAC Manta is similar to some of the airports it has long managed in Korea, and it has specific experience of the Jeju island airport where tourism development is concerned.

For Ecuador, KAC ticks all the boxes from that Korean experience alone.

It isn't clear just what caused the government to back off last time, but KAC is nothing if not persistent.