JetBlue Airways services to London: strong signals about when, not if

JetBlue continues to stress that it could lower obscenely high fares across the Atlantic, but is stopping short of declaring plans to launch flights.

However, company executives have openly stated that London is the largest market it does not serve from Boston.

It is not yet clear which airport in London JetBlue would aim to serve.

JetBlue optioned aircraft to support trans Atlantic flights two years ago

Back in mid 2016 JetBlue opted to alter its order book to include options for the A321neo LR, which the airline stated would support trans Atlantic service. At one point, JetBlue was aiming to make a decision about converting those options to firm orders by YE2017, but the airline has yet to option the aircraft.

JetBlue Airways fleet summary as of mid Sep-2018

JetBlue consistently argues that members of JVs hike up trans Atlantic fares

JetBlue’s evaluations of potential service to Europe have been watched closely, and there’s no shortage of European airports vying to become a market for the airline.



Other than making known its viewpoint that JVs formed by large full service airlines – and their partners in the oneworld, Star and SkyTeam alliances, with their high concentration of capacity between the US and Europe – drive up fares on the market, JetBlue has spoken little of its ambitions for trans Atlantic flights.



JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes recently told Bloomberg the airline could bring some price discipline to the “obscene fares” that airlines are charging in the trans Atlantic market. But Mr Hayes also stated that JetBlue needed to be stealthy about its long haul plans.

London emerges as network gap for JetBlue in Boston

Bloomberg also cited comments made by another JetBlue executive at a recent investor conference in which he stated London was the largest market the airline does not serve from Boston.



JetBlue has been building up Boston as a focus city for a decade, and Logan International Airport is the airline’s second largest base measured by departing frequencies. Boston is one of the few large metropolitan markets in the US that do not serve as a hub city for one of the country’s large three global network airlines – American, Delta and United.

JetBlue Airways top bases measured by departing frequencies as of mid Sep-2018

As JetBlue has steadily built up Boston some of its focus has turned to lucrative corporate clients, and previously JetBlue has stated that it has contracts with every company of reasonable size in the Boston market, except for one. During the past couple of years, JetBlue has expanded its roster of business routes from Boston to include Atlanta and Minneapolis.

Boston currently has service to Heathrow, Stansted and Gatwick

Even before recent comments made by JetBlue regarding long haul service from Boston, it was a foregone conclusion that Logan would be the company’s trans Atlantic springboard if it decided to take its hybrid, low cost model across the Atlantic.



London is the largest business market from the US, so it is not surprising that JetBlue is considering service to London in order to maintain its strength among Boston’s corporate travellers.



London Heathrow is Boston’s top international route measured by seat deployment; British Airways and the JV partners Delta and Virgin Atlantic operate services to London’s largest airport.

Boston Logan International Airport top ten international routes measured by seats as of mid Sep-2018

Norwegian also operates flights from Boston to London Gatwick, and Primera Air offers service to London Stansted.



Data from CAPA and OAG show that BA, Delta and Virgin Atlantic, control nearly 80% of the seats on offer from Boston Logan to London, and Norwegian, which operates Boeing 787-900 widebodies to Gatwick, holds a 16% share.

Airlines operating between Boston and London: respective seat shares, as of mid-Sep-2018

Airport Airline and Seat Share London Heathrow British Airways 55% Delta Air Lines 11% Virgin Atlantic 13% London Stansted Primera Air 6% London Gatwick 16%

JetBlue’s long haul aircraft would be configured with its Mint premium product, which was introduced in 2014 to bolster revenue in the challenging US transcontinental markets from New York. Mint is featured on a subfleet of JetBlue’s A321s, and its amenities include 16 lie-flat seats (four of which are closed-off private suites), premium food and priority boarding.



Mint has been a success for JetBlue, and the airline has spread the product to several markets outside New York. From Boston, Mint’s routes include Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego.

It is not clear which airport in London would meet JetBlue's needs

Mint would play a key role in JetBlue’s ability to launch profitable operations to London. It would allow the airline to use its hybrid strategy to garner lucrative business fares while leveraging its position and popularity in Boston to fill the back of the cabin.



However, it is not clear where JetBlue would focus its operations in London. Slots at Heathrow are a scarcity, and it remains to be seen whether the airline would aim to launch direct competition with Norwegian at Gatwick.



It is also unclear whether JetBlue would focus solely on O&D traffic, or work to forge partnerships for connections beyond London. It has a roster of codeshare partners, and at some point it will need to market connections throughout Europe.

Forbes has speculated that Stansted possibly presents a good opportunity for JetBlue to forge a partnership with Ryanair. Primera has a small presence in the Boston-Stansted market, but ultimately JetBlue needs to settle on an airport that’s going to meet the needs of its corporate traveller base.

No doubt, JetBlue is looking to replicate Mint's success across the Atlantic

In many ways, JetBlue’s recent comments about the trans Atlantic market raise more questions than answers. But the questions arising seem to centre more on where and when JetBlue will operate, rather than the question of whether long haul operations will ever materialise.



From Boston, JetBlue could inject an interesting level of competition on service to London with its Mint premium product, which has raised the competitive bar on US transcontinental flights.