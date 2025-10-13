Intra-Europe business class stems decade-long air capacity haemorrhage
SAS relaunched its intra-Europe business class cabin on 1-Oct-2025. This fits in with its closer ties to Air France-KLM and its growing role in feeding its partners' long haul hubs.
However, business class capacity on European short/medium haul routes is at historically low levels: intra-Western Europe business class seat numbers are down by 81% over the past 10 years.
Nevertheless, the decline has levelled off, and may even be rising very slowly.
This report examines the development of intra-Western Europe business class capacity over the past decade, and ranks European airlines in this segment.
