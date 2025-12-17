IndiGo has reined in its expansion rate as disruptions trigger regulatory scrutiny

Indian LCC IndiGo is facing intense oversight and investigations in the wake of its early Dec-2025 network meltdown, with new questions likely to be raised about its rapid growth rate and dominant market share.

IndiGo and its leaders must answer to regulators, politicians and the public over the cascading cancellations over several days that stranded thousands of passengers at Indian airports.

The airline and regulators have said that the major problem was adjusting to new pilot duty time rules that stretched its workforce. Computer system glitches and adverse weather exacerbated the issue.

The crisis represents one of the few major stumbles for IndiGo in its 20-year growth story.

IndiGo has now had to pull back its growth plans, partly of its own volition and partly due to regulatory directives.

The fall-out from the network disruption is likely to result in financial penalties, and some executives may still lose their jobs.

One of the main focuses of the investigations will be whether its workforce and processes are adequate for its expansion, and what must be done to ensure that they are more suitable in the future.

Because of this, the airline's next growth projections will probably be more cautious, and will be subjected to increased scrutiny.

This presents an opportunity for IndiGo's rivals to step in, although they have already made their plans for the winter season and will be wary of stretching their capabilities too far themselves.