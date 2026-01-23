Iberia’s Airbus A321XLR is integral to its long haul fleet expansion

Iberia received its seventh Airbus A321XLR in early Jan-2026. Narrowbodies have historically been deployed on short/medium haul routes, but the extra-long range of the XLR justifies its inclusion in Iberia's long haul fleet count.

In Jun-2025 Iberia revealed its 'Flight Plan', setting out its strategic aims to the mid 2030s. These include increasing its long haul aircraft numbers to approximately 70.

More recently, Iberia CEO Marco Sansivini has reported an interim target of 59 long haul aircraft by 2030, versus 49 today.

Iberia's A321XLR fleet is now almost complete, with one more due for delivery in 2026. Its total of eight long haul narrowbodies compares with its current widebody fleet of 42 aircraft, with nine more A350-900s expected by 2030.

The XLR accounts for a minority of Iberia's long haul fleet, for which trans Atlantic destinations in Latin America and North America are the main focus.

Nevertheless, it has already become an important tool in opening new markets on thinner routes and in adding frequencies to existing destinations.