IATA AGM: North Asia aviation - scale has been achieved, but capability must follow

A decade ago, North Asia's aviation story could largely be explained through growth. Passenger numbers rose relentlessly, fleets expanded, airports multiplied and policymakers treated aviation capacity as a proxy for economic development. The region's latest data suggest that era is beginning to fade.

According to IATA's North Asia market briefing at its Rio de Jeneiro AGM in Jun-2026, China now accounts for approximately 30% of global domestic revenue passenger kilometres, operates 249 airports with scheduled services and has expanded its route network by 64% over the past decade.

These are the metrics of a mature aviation system rather than an emerging one. Yet beneath the impressive scale lies a more complicated reality. International traffic remains incomplete, yields remain under pressure, fleet ageing is becoming a strategic concern and high-speed rail continues to reshape domestic travel economics.

At the same time, a different competitive landscape is emerging. Digital payment ecosystems, retailing capability, operational efficiency, airspace management and sustainable aviation fuel production are increasingly becoming the variables that determine competitive advantage.

The most significant message from IATA's latest assessment is not that North Asia continues to grow. It is that growth is no longer the defining question. The next phase will be determined by how effectively airlines convert scale into sustainable economic performance. It's members will see that first-hand when the association's next AGM is hosted in Xiamen in 2027.