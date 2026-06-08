IATA AGM: Net zero aviation - energy crisis has exposed aviation's decarbonisation illusion

Five years after airlines committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the aviation industry's decarbonisation strategy is confronting an uncomfortable reality.

According to IATA, global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production will reach only 2.4 million tonnes in 2026, representing just 0.8% of aviation fuel consumption. Yet the industry's roadmap still assumes SAF will deliver approximately 65% of all required emissions reductions by mid-century.

The timing of this shortfall could hardly be worse. The Middle East conflict has triggered the largest jet fuel price shock since the post-pandemic recovery period, pushing fuel costs towards one-third of total airline operating expenses.

The resulting volatility has exposed a strategic contradiction at the centre of aviation's sustainability agenda. Airlines are simultaneously being asked to absorb unprecedented fuel costs while financing a transition fuel market that remains chronically undersupplied.

IATA's latest financial and sustainability outlook reveals that the industry's challenge is no longer one of ambition. Airlines continue to support net zero. Passengers continue to support decarbonisation. The problem is increasingly one of execution.

Governments have embraced mandates before creating supply. Energy companies have publicly endorsed net zero while slowing investment in alternative fuels. Meanwhile, SAF production remains far behind the trajectory required.

The industry's sustainability debate is therefore shifting. The question is no longer whether aviation can decarbonise. It is whether current policy frameworks are delaying rather than accelerating the transition.