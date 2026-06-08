IATA AGM: Jet fuel's new geography - why aviation's next crisis has regional repercussions

The aviation industry's latest fuel shock is frequently described as an oil crisis. That characterisation is incomplete.

The evidence presented jointly by IATA and S&P Global at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro suggests that aviation is experiencing something far more complex: a jet fuel crisis.

While crude oil prices have undoubtedly risen following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption of Middle Eastern energy flows, the more significant development has been the fragmentation of jet fuel markets themselves.

For decades, aviation has operated under the assumption that fuel is a globally traded commodity with relatively predictable regional price relationships. The current disruption has shattered that assumption.

Regional jet fuel price differences that typically fluctuated within a range of USD2-41 per barrel have widened to as much as USD85 per barrel. Airlines are now discovering that geography matters again.

The implications extend well beyond short-term profitability. Europe's dependence on Persian Gulf jet fuel imports, Africa's exposure to supply disruptions, Asia Pacific's reliance on Gulf crude and North America's relative insulation are creating divergent operating environments across global aviation.

At the same time, S&P Global's scenarios suggest that elevated fuel costs could persist well beyond the immediate conflict.

The result is not merely a temporary energy shock. It is a structural reminder that aviation's greatest vulnerability remains its dependence on a fuel supply chain that is neither evenly distributed nor politically neutral.