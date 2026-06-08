IATA AGM: Global airlines - record demand meets a profitability shock

Twelve months ago, at IATA's 2025 Annual General Meeting in Delhi, the narrative surrounding global aviation was one of cautious optimism.

Supply chain constraints remained severe, geopolitical risks persisted and profitability was still modest by most industrial standards.

Yet the trajectory was unmistakably positive.

Airlines were expected to generate approximately USD41 billion in net profit in 2026, margins were forecast to approach 4%, and the industry appeared to be gradually rebuilding financial resilience after half a decade of disruption.

The outlook presented in Rio de Janeiro in Jun-2026 could hardly be more different.

IATA has effectively halved its forecast for 2026 profitability. Net profit expectations have fallen from USD41 billion to USD23 billion. Net margins have collapsed from a projected 3.9% to 2.0%. Return on invested capital has slipped further below the industry's cost of capital.

Most strikingly, these revisions have occurred despite record passenger numbers, record load factors and industry revenues that will exceed USD1.1 trillion for the first time.

The industry's problem is not demand. It is that demand is no longer powerful enough to overcome structural inefficiencies, geopolitical shocks and a fuel price surge that has exposed just how fragile airline economics remain.

IATA provides the evidence with significant implications that will reach far beyond a single difficult year.