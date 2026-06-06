IATA AGM: Asia Pacific aviation - the capacity race Is hiding a productivity crisis

Asia Pacific aviation is preparing for the largest expansion in its history. According to IATA, the region will add 2.4 billion passengers over the next two decades, accounting for 41% of global aviation growth.

Airports across the region are responding with unprecedented investment programmes, from Singapore and Delhi to Manila and Long Thanh, while more than half of the world's projected airport capital expenditure through 2040 is expected to occur in Asia Pacific.

The conventional narrative portrays this as a straightforward growth story. IATA's own evidence suggests something more complicated. Despite the largest airport development cycle in modern aviation history, congestion is forecast to rebound to 88% by 2040. Infrastructure is expanding rapidly, yet demand is growing even faster.

The challenge is no longer simply building capacity. It is extracting more productivity from the capacity already available.

The same pattern appears elsewhere. Governments are increasingly turning towards aviation taxation despite thin airline margins. Consumer protection debates are becoming more interventionist despite operational constraints.

Sustainable aviation fuel production is expanding but remains far below the levels required to support long-term decarbonisation. Throughout the region, growth remains abundant. Efficiency is becoming scarce.

The most important message emerging from IATA's Asia Pacific briefing at its AGM in Rio de Janeiro in Jun-2026 was not that the region will dominate future aviation growth. It is that growth alone will not solve the structural constraints emerging beneath it.