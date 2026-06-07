IATA AGM: Americas aviation - demand is not the problem... policy is

The aviation industry in the Americas suffers from an unusual contradiction. The region possesses some of the world's strongest demand fundamentals, vast tourism potential, expanding intra-regional connectivity and a demographic profile that should support decades of traffic growth. Yet many of its aviation markets continue to underperform their potential.

IATA's latest assessment of the Americas at its Rio de Janeiro AGM in Jun-2026 highlights a region rich in opportunity but increasingly constrained by its own policy environment.

Latin America and the Caribbean remain one of the least travelled regions globally on a per-capita basis despite aviation supporting 8.3 million jobs and contributing USD240 billion to regional GDP.

Connectivity continues to recover, new international services are emerging and intra-regional networks are expanding into secondary cities. Yet taxes, regulatory intervention, litigation, infrastructure bottlenecks and inconsistent policymaking continue to undermine growth.

The conventional narrative focuses on passenger demand. The more significant story concerns affordability. IATA's briefing repeatedly returned to the same theme: aviation growth is not being constrained by a lack of passengers but by the accumulation of policy decisions that make flying more expensive, less efficient and less accessible.

The region's future therefore hinges on a deceptively simple question. Can governments stop treating aviation as a source of revenue and begin treating it as an enabler of economic growth?