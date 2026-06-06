IATA AGM: Africa and the Middle East aviation - resilience is no longer enough

The aviation narratives of Africa and the Middle East are often presented as fundamentally different.

One is portrayed as a mature global hub system defined by connectivity and scale; the other as an emerging market story characterised by untapped demand and underdeveloped infrastructure.

IATA's latest regional briefing, presented at its AGM in Rio de Janeiro in Jun-2026 suggests a more nuanced reality. Both regions are increasingly defined by the same challenge: resilience.

The Middle East has spent the past year demonstrating an extraordinary capacity to absorb geopolitical shocks, reroute traffic and maintain connectivity despite unprecedented operational disruption. Africa, meanwhile, continues to generate growth despite structural disadvantages that would undermine profitability in most other regions.

Yet resilience alone does not create sustainable aviation systems. The deeper message emerging from IATA's assessment is that both regions are approaching a point where long-term success will depend less on traffic growth and more on policy choices, institutional capability and economic discipline.

The conventional narrative focuses on passenger forecasts and infrastructure expansion. The more consequential story concerns blocked airline funds, regulatory fragmentation, taxation, safety oversight, airspace integration and energy transition opportunities.

Growth remains available across both regions. The question is whether governments and industry stakeholders can convert that growth into durable economic value.