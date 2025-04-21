Hong Kong’s new runway system offers improvements in peak periods and disruption recovery

While the major capacity benefits from the new three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) will be seen in the long term, airlines can still expect to see some immediate operational and efficiency gains from the extra runway.

The airport commissioned the new system (known as the 3RS) in Nov-2024, allowing it to operate three runways for the first time.

This is projected to eventually boost hourly movements by nearly 50%, although the increase will be gradual as slots are added in stages over multiple years.

The first capacity gains will be seen in the peak periods. In addition to more flights at these times, the 3RS is also expected to help significantly during adverse weather and disruption recovery.

Airline executives from Hong Kong-based carriers have welcomed the prospect of capacity increases, as well as the likelihood of improved performance during and after severe weather.

